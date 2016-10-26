Chester Goins, 79, of Onaway, died Saturday October 22, 2016 at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital, Petoskey.

Surviving are his companion, Carol Wiggins of Onaway; three sons, Jeffery (Lynn) Goins of Huron, Ohio, Alfred (Kate) Goins of Maybee and Paul Goins of Fremont, Ohio; three daughters, Veronica Mathey of Mt. Pleasant, Lisa Goins of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and Mary Jo Goins of Cheboygan; three step-daughters, Bonnie (Carl) Altman of Hawks, Dorothy Schoolcraft of Onaway and Beth Wiggins of Onaway; two step-sons, Donnie (Sherry) Wiggins of Onaway and Roger Wiggins of North Dakota; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carrie Langley of New Tazewell, Tennessee and Hazel (Foster) Hylton of Barberton, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

Chester’s family received friends at the Remnant Church of Jesus Christ in Onaway Tuesday, October 25, until the time of the memorial.

Inurnment was at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Tower.

Cremation arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.