Carol A. Geyer, 77, of Grand Lake, passed away October 23, 2016 at MidMichigan Medical Center, Alpena.

Carol was born October 5, 1939 in Flint to Marshall “Tony” and Marjorie (Gordon) Spencer.

She moved to Presque Isle with her family in 1952 and attended Alpena High School and the University of Michigan. She married Harry L. Geyer July 29, 1961 at the Grand Lake Community Chapel. She taught school in Saline for a few years before moving back to Presque Isle where she and Harry started their family, having two sons, Harold “Dean” and Paul. Carol was appointed postmaster at the Presque Isle post office in 1983 and retired from that position in 1995. Carol was a member of the Grand Lake Community Chapel, serving in various positions and as a part-time pianist. She was a former member of the Presque Isle Township Planning Commission and was active in various community activities and functions.

Mrs. Geyer is survived by two sons, Harold Dean (Shelley) of Interlochen and Paul Richard (Michele) of Gladstone; six grandchildren, Aaron, Kelcey, Rachel, Jordan, Kaytlyn and Kahler; and two step-grandsons, Matt and Ben. She is also survived by three brothers, Dean Spencer, Richard (Brenda) Spencer and Robin (Laurie) Spencer.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall “Tony” and Marjorie; and her husband, Harry.

Friends may visit at the Grand Lake Community Chapel Saturday, October 29, from 1 p.m. through time of her memorial service at 2 p.m. with the Revs. Greg and Karen Zurakowski officiating.

A luncheon will take place at the Grand Lake Chapel immediately following the committal service at the Presque Isle Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Grand Lake Chapel or to the Presque Isle Library Grand Lake Branch.

