Betty Lou Kreft of Ocqueoc Township died at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey Thursday, October 20, 2016 at the age of 82. The daughter of Clarence and Beatrice (Merchant) Pomranke, Betty was born on the family farm in Ocqueoc March 28, 1934 and resided in Ocqueoc Township for most of her 82 years. She married her one true love and best friend, Eugene Kreft, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ocqueoc June 27, 1953. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage and did everything together.

After graduating from Onaway High School in 1952, Betty attended nursing school. She worked as a licensed practical nurse for a few years before she and Gene started their family. A long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Betty was very active and dedicated to the church she loved. She served as the church organist and directed the choir, taught catechism and cooked for many church meals through the years. Betty was also very active with 4-H serving as a 4-H leader and being involved with the 4-H Service Club.

A hardworking “farm-girl”, Betty was an expert at growing vegetables which she sold from her home on Ocqueoc Road for many years. Skilled in her home, she was an excellent cook, a wonderful baker and a talented seamstress and quilter. Betty’s greatest joy was spending time with her family. She loved summer days spent at the family cottage on Black Lake, birthday parties, barbeques, holiday meals and deer season at the hunting camp in Bismarck Township. At one time an avid traveler, Betty had wonderful memories of her travels with Gene to Hawaii, Alaska, Europe and the Caribbean. She loved ice cream and when passing through town, always enjoyed a stop at the Dairy Queen for a frozen treat. In more recent years Betty looked forward to Friday evenings when she would have “Friday night date night” and be treated to a dinner out with her girls. Her kind heart and the many precious memories of a wonderful mother and grandmother will forever be cherished by her family.

Surviving Betty are her two daughters, Angela (Gary) Truelove of Perrinton and Amy Kreft of Ocqueoc; a son, Brad (Mary) Kreft of Ocqueoc; grandchildren, Jill Coss of Perrinton and Matthew Truelove of Newberry; and great-granddaughters, Victorianna and Jadielyse Coss. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene, September 29, 2014; and a brother, Marvin Pomranke.

Betty’s family will receive friends at the Onaway Seventh Day Adventist Church Sunday, October 30, from noon until the time of the memorial service beginning at 1 p.m.

The Rev. Mike Szynkowski and Lynn Hayner will officiate. Betty’s final resting place will be in Ocqueoc Township at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of cut flowers, please consider Betty’s favorite, any perennial plant or flower or a donation to the Onaway Seventh Day Adventist School, 21440 M-68 & 33 Highway, Onaway, MI 49765. Condolences may be shared with Betty’s family at www.chagnonfh.com.