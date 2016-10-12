Barbara Fay Ennest, 90, of Posen, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2016 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena.

Born Barbara Szymanski on September 6, 1926 she married Harley J. Ennest Jr. December 29, 1945. He preceded her in death April 8, 2001.

Barbara’s career in banking started in 1961 with the Posen State Bank. After many mergers she retired from Citizens Bank in Posen. In her younger years, she was active in the Posen Chamber of Commerce and the Posen Potato Festival.

Surviving are three sons, Paul Ennest of Alpena, William Ennest and John (Rebecca) Ennest both of Presque Isle; four grandchildren, Chad, Jeremiah, Michael and Tracy; and nine great-grandchildren, Dylan, John, Ava, Andrew, Blake, Miah, Nora, Corwin and Deardra. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathleen Charlton.

Barbara Ennest was at McWilliams Funeral Home in Posen where friends called on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. and Thursday, October 13, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Resurrection at 11 a.m. at St. Casimir Catholic Church with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating. Interment will be at the church cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.mcwilliamsfh.com.