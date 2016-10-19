Andrew James Braidwood, “Jim”, 81, of Onaway, died Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at Hillman’s Haven. The son of Andrew K. and Mary Isabelle (Cowper) Braidwood, Jim was born in Pontiac May 30, 1935. He married Phyllis A. Griffin (nee Martin) May 29, 1969 in Flint and they made their home in Grand Blanc for 30 years.

Raised in Onaway and a 1953 graduate of Onaway High School, Jim’s heart was always in northern Michigan. After retiring in 2000 from the Eisen Group where Jim worked selling architectural hardware, he returned to the Onaway area to enjoy his retirement. Jim spent a large part of his career working for FBH Associates before returning to the Eisen Group where he began his career. He was a member of the West Flint Optimist Club, The Doors and Hardware Institute, the Onaway Masonic Lodge, and Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Petoskey. Jim honorably served our country and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Always very active and fit, Jim’s passion was downhill skiing. He loved skiing and shared his enthusiasm for the sport with others by being an instructor for more than 38 years. He instructed at Mt. Holly and the Otsego Ski Club in Gaylord for many years, as well as in Colorado at Keystone and the Arapahoe Basin. Jim also was an avid runner and ran the Bobby Crim race in Flint each year. He enjoyed trips out west and dreamed of traveling to far-away places and exotic lands. He liked to stay busy and wasn’t one to sit still. Always tinkering with something, Jim usually had some type of project he was working on at home. He was a proud fan of the Detroit Tigers and the Michigan State Spartans.

Jim was a people person. He made friends easily and always seemed to have a connection to people he met. He had a gift for remembering people; and wherever his travels took him, he bumped into someone he knew. Jim was a great guy and his zest for life will always be remembered.

Surviving Jim is his wife of 47 years, Phyllis Braidwood, of Onaway; sons, Douglas (Patricia) of Pinckney, Charles (Deanne) of Brighton and Timothy (Erin) Griffin of Parker, Colorado; daughter, Karen Griffin of Baltimore, Maryland; as well as eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard (Eunice) of Alpena and Larry (Noreen) of Onaway; and many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial visitation was held at the Chagnon Funeral Home in Onaway Friday October 14. A memorial service was held Saturday at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 1020 East Mitchell Street, Petoskey. The Rev. Gregory Brown officiated. Jim’s final resting place is at North Allis Township Cemetery in Onaway. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Jim to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 1020 E. Mitchell St., Petoskey, MI 49770 or to Hillman’s Haven, 200 Elizabeth St., Hillman, MI 49746. Condolences may be shared with Jim’s family at www.chagnonfh.com.