Zigmund Wojda, 81, of Alpena passed away Sunday, September 11, 2016 at his home surrounded by his family.

Zigmund was born April 29, 1935 in Posen to the late Chester and Mary (Domanski) Wojda. He married Betty Anne Banks September 12, 1953 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Onaway. Zig and Betty settled in the Bolton area, raising their 10 children and enjoyed 63 years of marriage. With a ninth-grade education, Zig became a skilled welder and machinist, owning and operating Zig’s Welding in Alpena for 40 years. With these skills he also built and operated a portable sawmill for 30 years, a self-taught sawyer. He enjoyed restoring tractors, machinery and was a founding member of the Alpena Antique Tractor and Steam Engine Club. He was honored to restore the 100-year-old Millersburg (Case Township) fire pumper and preserve that piece of history. Zig loved the sound of a beagle chasing a rabbit and enjoyed many winter days with family and friends hunting. He enjoyed his family and teaching his children and grandchildren his mechanical skills and woodworking. Zig loved being surrounded by his family, often saying, “This is all I need.”

Surviving are his wife, Betty Anne; eight sons, Chester (Ann) Wojda, Zigmund (Kathy) Wojda, Jr., Christopher (Kathy) Wojda, David (Arlene) Wojda, Allen (Kelli) Wojda, Joshua (Carrie) Wojda, Jason (Sandra) Wojda and Nathan (Bonnie Duby) Wojda; two daughters, Stephanie (Ted) Konieczny and Angela (Scott) Krajniak; 20 grandchildren, Jeremy, Jake, Lucas, Nicholas, Jessica, Selina, Zack, Ryan, Matthew, Rose, Casey, Samantha, Chelsey, Ethan, Josh, Amanda, Thad, Dominic, Ezra and Zack; 10 great-grandchildren, Piper, Emerson, Eva, Grady, Lily, Willow, Alexis, Jared, Kolby and Brantley; a brother, Matthew Wojda; and two sisters-in-law, Delores Wojda and Lottie Wojda.

Mr. Wojda was preceded in death by 10 brothers, Bruno, Walter, Ted, Ben, Art, Ray, Joe, Walter, Frank and Stanley; and six sisters, Helen Haken, Ida Pilarski, Anna Wojda, Wanda Klimaszewski, Sophie Wojtaszek and Irene Ewing.

Memorial visitation will take place today (Thursday) at the Bannan Funeral Home from 2- 8 p.m. with a parish prayer service at 7 p.m. Memorial visitation will continue at St. Anne Church of All Saints Parish on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Joseph Muszkiewicz officiating.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Michigan or Alpena Antique Tractor and Steam Engine Club.