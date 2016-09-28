SFC (Ret.) Frank Xavier Krajnik, 81, of Columbus, Georgia died Saturday, September 17, 2016 at St. Francis Hospital.

A memorial service was held Friday, September 23, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 621 17th Ave. Columbus, GA 31906 with the Rev. Carl Peterson officiating. A private interment was held at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. The family received friends Friday morning at the church according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, Georgia 31907.

SFC (Ret.) Krajnik was born September 16, 1935 in Alpena, son of the late Joseph and Anastasia Laniewski Krajnik.

Survivors include his children, Joey Krajnik, John Pfeiffer (Margaret), Vincent Pfeiffer (Cindy) and Herbert Pfeiffer (Debbie); brothers, Albert of Grand Lake, Casimir (Ann) of Rogers City, Ignatius of Alpena and Stanley of Rogers City.

