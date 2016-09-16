Ralph Gene Martin, 79, of Pellston, formerly of Millersburg, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on September 7, 2016.

Ralph was born December 13, 1936 in Ironton, Ohio to Carroll and Margaret (Carney) Martin.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judith Martin; three sons, Jay (Debbie) Reece of Wixom,

Ralph (Cynthia) Martin of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Russ (Wendy) Martin of Rogers City; five Daughters,

Elizabeth “Liz” (Tom) Penn-Grove of South Bend, Indiana, Jacque Wolgast of Boyne City, Julianna Martin of Traverse City, Jody (Norm) Arlt of Vanderbilt and Janet (John) LaTocha of Pellston; 23 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Services took place Saturday, September 10 at Victory Baptist Church in Levering with the Rev. Bob Anderson officiating.

Memorials can be made in Ralph’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org or call 1-877-832-6997.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneral home.org.