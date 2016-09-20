Pettalia’s life celebrated at Presque Isle Lighthouse

A CELEBRATION of the life of State Rep. Peter Pettalia drew a large and distinguished crowd to the new lighthouse at Presque Isle Friday. Peter’s wife Karen Pettalia (in white) introduced Gov. Rick Synder (middle left) and Alpena businessman Ed Klimczak (middle right), who were among those to paid tribute to their friend. Lt. Gov. Brian Calley and Sen. Jim Stamas were among several who offered words during the memorial.

Many state representatives, state senators, law enforcement officials and constituents of Pettalia were present to share stories about him and comfort the family. Pettalia died as the result of injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident Sept 12. He was elected state representative three times and had served as Presque Isle Township supervisor for 16 years prior. (Photos by Richard Lamb)