Mildred Theresa Paschke, 86, of Alpena passed away September 21, 2016 at Rogers City Tendercare. She was born October 16, 1929 in Detroit to George and Adelia (Lademan) Mueller.

On February 12, 1949 she married Robert Paschke at Holy Name Catholic Church in Detroit. Mrs. Paschke enjoyed working at the Posen Library for many years. Her interests included, dancing, crocheting, crafts, reading and traveling.

She is survived by four children, Marsha (Dennis) Filipiak of Royal Oak, Diane (Michael) Patterson of Grosse Pointe Woods, Robert (Claudia) Paschke of Rogers City and Janice (Dale) Zielaskowski of Alpena;

six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; daughter, Sharon Wirgau; four brothers, Gilbert, Arthur, Elmer and Melvin; a sister, Genevieve Danielwicz; and her special friend of many years, Frank Konazewski.

The Rev. Sylvestre Obwaka will officiate during private services at the Beck Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery next to her husband, Robert.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Rogers City Tendercare’s Activity Room or Hospice of the Sunrise Shore in memory of Mildred Paschke.

