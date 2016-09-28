Mark Herbert Prince, 69, of Metz passed away September 20, 2016 at the VA Medical Center in Battle Creek. He was born December 17, 1946 in Detroit.

He is survived by his wife, Anita; three children, Nancy Montgomery, Mark F. Prince and Nancy Deason;

six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; six siblings, Betty, Naomi, Marian, Richard, Leon and Edward; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit at St. Dominic Catholic Church Friday, September 30 from 9 a.m. through time of his memorial Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Stan Bereda officiating.

Posen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7804 will accord military honors immediately following Mass.

Inurnment will take place at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Disabled American Veterans www.DAV.org, or St. Dominic Catholic Church in memory of Mark Prince.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.