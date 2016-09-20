Hurons host Oscoda Friday; Hillman takes 26-14 win in first home game

by Richard Lamb–Advance Editor

Hillman extended its winning streak against the Hurons to seven games in a 26-14 win last Friday (Sept. 16). Rogers City (1-3) hosts Oscoda (3-1) Friday in what could be a turning point of the season.

Oscoda comes in fresh off a 40-6 win over Mio (1-3) and 22-14 win over Whittemore-Prescott in week two. Oscoda lost to AuGres 38-33, a team which defeated the Hurons in week one, 40-26.

LAST FRIDAY in the first home game of the season, Hillman went up 12-0 before the Hurons got on the scoreboard as time expired in the second quarter.

The Hurons recovered Hillman’s onsides kick at the Huron 45 with 1:22 left in the half. With just seven seconds left in the half senior quarterback Caleb Karsten connected with senior back Tristan Baller, who tight-roped the sideline for a touchdown. Karsten ran in the conversion to make it 12-8 at halftime.

THE HURONS looked to have momentum on its side coming out of the locker room after halftime. On the third play from scrimmage, Karsten found sophomore end Kaleb Budnick open on the left sideline. Budnick broke tackles running down the sideline all the way to the end zone for 63-yards touchdown. Rogers City led 14-12 with just under 11 minutes left in the third quarter.

But from that point it was all Hillman. The Tigers scored on their next two possessions.

Coach Cory Malocha said his team needs to cut down on mistakes, heading into the Oscoda game.

“A couple of penalties killed our drives. Two holding calls took away first downs. That made it third and long,” Malocha said.

ROGERS CITY AND Oscoda have played each other seven times since the 2007 season, missing only the 2012 and 2011 seasons. The Owls have gone 4-3 against the Hurons, winning three of the last four times, including a 47-30 win in Oscoda last year.

The 2007 game came after a long layoff between games for the Owls and the Hurons. They squared off each year from 1956-1965 before the long hiatus. Gametime is 7 p.m. Friday and the game will be broadcast on 99.9 The Wave with Karl Grambau, Karl Momrik and Andy Grambau calling the action.

(The complete story is in the Sept. 22 edition of the Advance)