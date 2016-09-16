Harry Lee Geyer, 84, of Grand Lake passed away September 7, 2016 at home. He was born August 19, 1932 in Ann Arbor to Harold and Rena (Feldkamp) Geyer.

After graduation from Ann Arbor High School, he was proud to have served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951 till 1954. Harry worked at the Chrysler Corporation Proving Grounds for 14 years and then moved to Presque Isle in 1968. He served as a deputy for the Presque Isle County Sheriff’s Department and also as a volunteer fireman of the East Grand Lake Fire Department. Harry retired in 1994 from Stoneport Corporation.

Harry married Carol A. Spencer July 29, 1961 at the Grand Lake Chapel.

Mr. Geyer is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol; two sons, Harold “Dean” (Shelley) of Interlochen and Paul “Richard” (Michele) of Gladstone; six grandchildren, Aaron, Rachel, Kelcey, Jordan, Kaytlyn and Kahler; he is also survived by two step-grandsons, Matt and Ben.

Harry was preceded by his parents, Harold and Rena.

Visitation was at the Grand Lake Chapel Saturday, September 10, through time of his memorial service with the Revs. Greg and Karen Zurakowski officiating.

Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 607 offered a military tribute immediately follow the chapel service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Grand Lake Chapel or to the East Grand Lake Volunteer Fire Department in memory of Harry Geyer.

Inurnment will take place at Presque Isle Township Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.