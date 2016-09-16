Darlene (Yarch) Spens of Ocqueoc, 79, passed away September 11, 2016 at Golden Beach Manor after battling Parkinson’s Disease. The daughter of Walter and Pauline (Gapczynski) Yarch was born in 1936 in Rogers City where they lived at the family home on First Street and attended St. Ignatius Catholic Church and School. Darlene graduated from Rogers City High School, went on to pursue a career in nursing and later married Paul Spens. Upon becoming a mother, she left nursing to pursue a life in real estate development and raise her family. Darlene was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Ocqueoc for many decades.

Surviving is her husband, Paul, and son, Ross Spens, both of Ocqueoc; sisters and brother, Ann Losinski, Lilian Zielaskowski, and John Yarch, all of Rogers City; sister, Rose Patrick of Ocala, Florida; as well as many nieces and nephews. Darlene’s wishes included cremation, and the family requests that their privacy be respected.

The family has suggested that any donation others may choose to honor the memory of Darlene Spens be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Ocqueoc or VitalCare Hospice of Northern Michigan.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

