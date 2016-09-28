Blue ribbon campaign raises money for police equipment

by Peter Jakey

Managing Editor

Rogers City Police chief Matt Quaine said he was humbled and amazed with the blue ribbon campaign that wrapped up this week.

“You see all the blue ribbons in the community,” said Quaine. “It is overwhelming. I know it is not just for us, it is all emergency responders. It is a great feeling of appreciation.”

Several weeks ago, a group of Rogers City women wanted to show their appreciation to emergency personnel in the community following the shooting deaths of police officers in other parts of the country.

The blue ribbon campaign was launched as a way to show appreciation and raise money. In all, 250,000 yards of ribbon was used, or the length of 250 football fields, and approximately $1,705 was raised.

Quaine said a final decision has not been made about the equipment purchase, but aging automated external defibrillators need replacing. The department has saved a couple of lives with the devices.

“We also have a new officer who could use some body armor,” Quaine added. “We have a few things in mind. This is an amazing amount.”

Lee Bingle, who spearheaded the effort, said a final push was needed in the final weeks.

“We had to get out in the community. We went to the merchants to talk with them,” said Bingle. “We were at fall fest. The credit unions and the banks helped a lot. The community as a whole was very supportive.”

She said the tentative plan is to involve other emergency workers in the county, not just Rogers City.

“We are really pleased with this amount,” said Bingle. “We were shooting for $1,000.”

She said someone has to stand up for law enforcement personnel and emergency responders. “They have a tough job and we will support them anyway we can,” she added. “Next year, we hope it will be bigger and better than ever.”